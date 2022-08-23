U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.93. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 1,241 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,687.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,467. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after buying an additional 140,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after buying an additional 392,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in U.S. Silica by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 269,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after acquiring an additional 318,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.