U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLCA. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,467. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.