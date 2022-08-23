Ubex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $152,138.80 and approximately $20.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 75% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

