UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CRH (LON:CRH)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH (LON:CRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,425 ($53.47) price target on the stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 3,203 ($38.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,996.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,157.44. CRH has a 12 month low of GBX 32.81 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,024 ($48.62). The firm has a market cap of £24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,199.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

