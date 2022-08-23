UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CRH (LON:CRH)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH (LON:CRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,425 ($53.47) price target on the stock.
CRH Price Performance
Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 3,203 ($38.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,996.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,157.44. CRH has a 12 month low of GBX 32.81 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,024 ($48.62). The firm has a market cap of £24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,199.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.
CRH Company Profile
