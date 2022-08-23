Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 933,639 shares.The stock last traded at $2.73 and had previously closed at $2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ultrapar Participações

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

