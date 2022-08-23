Unibright Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219,430.00 (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $29.35 million and approximately $219,430.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:



Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Unibright Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

