UniDex (UNIDX) Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges

UniDex (UNIDX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One UniDex coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniDex has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $11,579.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniDex has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniDex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00771413 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex launched on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.