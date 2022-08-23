UniFarm Market Capitalization Reaches $101,030.32 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $101,030.32 and $42,660.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00084228 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00769756 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
