United Microelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 50,156 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 760% compared to the typical volume of 5,832 call options.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UMC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 299,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

