Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 228,744 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

About Unity Biotechnology

Shares of UBX stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

