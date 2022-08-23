Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,402 shares of company stock valued at $677,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.61. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 90.80%.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

