Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.85

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.