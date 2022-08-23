Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Acquires $109,900.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,780.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 351,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Upland Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 121.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 521.4% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 13.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 43.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

