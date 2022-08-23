UTU Protocol (UTU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $490,524.93

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $490,524.93 and approximately $3,207.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,469.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128938 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033491 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075133 BTC.
About UTU Protocol
UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
