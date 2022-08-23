V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 445,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,698,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.46. 53,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.85. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $5,855,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 377.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

