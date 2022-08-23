Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$1.20 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLNS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valens from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Valens from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Valens Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Valens stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,761. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Valens has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Valens
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
