Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$1.20 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLNS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valens from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Valens from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Valens alerts:

Valens Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Valens stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,761. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Valens has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens

About Valens

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valens by 144.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valens by 76.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valens by 205.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valens by 26.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.