Validity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,018.00 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Validity has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $28,018.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00008848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002991 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,649,856 coins and its circulating supply is 4,646,583 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

