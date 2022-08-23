Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock remained flat at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 220,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,077. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

