Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 158,080 shares.The stock last traded at $172.83 and had previously closed at $171.33.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

