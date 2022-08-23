Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.25 and last traded at $132.32. 25,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 97,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.10.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
