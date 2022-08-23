Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.25 and last traded at $132.32. 25,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 97,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.10.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,639 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period.

