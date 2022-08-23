Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after acquiring an additional 530,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 520,275 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

