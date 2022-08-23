Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,491,000 after buying an additional 56,511 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 80,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 284,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,733,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $207.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,245. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.