Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Intersect Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,262. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

