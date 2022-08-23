Vanilla Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,169.00 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00108432 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032905 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00019753 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001422 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00249597 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00031140 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About Vanilla
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
