Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

VECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

VECO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. 3,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

