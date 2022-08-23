Veil 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $288.00 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $310,089.31 and $288.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,482.84 or 0.99950556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00224176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00133519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00236159 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004044 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

