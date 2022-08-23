Venus Price Reaches $5.74 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00026629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $69.85 million and $3.10 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,563.13 or 1.00047372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00056370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

