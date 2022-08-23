Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Kathy Card Beckles Sells 429 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $194.41. 876,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.68 and a 200-day moving average of $189.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

