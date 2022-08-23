Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Increased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. 832,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,237,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

