Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 87,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,303,173 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on VET. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0628 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

