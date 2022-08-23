Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $125,390.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $125,390.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.21 or 0.07617283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00157575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00263799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00721158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00616408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,850,422 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

