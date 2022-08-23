Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Down 3%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $285.14 and last traded at $285.16. 24,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,399,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.84.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.75.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after buying an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
