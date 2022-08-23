VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

