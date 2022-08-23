Vicus Capital Acquires 3,878 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 125,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 90,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

