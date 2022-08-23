Vicus Capital Has $355,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,918,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

