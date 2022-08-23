Vicus Capital Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 186.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 92,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

NYSE RTX opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

