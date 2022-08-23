Vicus Capital Purchases 5,767 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

