Vicus Capital Purchases 6,686 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. 193,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,156. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $280.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

