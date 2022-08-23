Vicus Capital Takes $279,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in American International Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.