Vicus Capital Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.63. 58,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

