Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $521,057.27 and approximately $1,782.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

