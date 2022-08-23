VINchain (VIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

VINchain (VIN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $129,663.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VINchain has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00129251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075108 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

