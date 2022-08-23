Viper Protocol (VIPER) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Viper Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the US dollar. Viper Protocol has a total market cap of $177,116.16 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00778701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Viper Protocol Coin Profile
Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.
Viper Protocol Coin Trading
