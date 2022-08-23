Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Down to $23.78

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.78, but opened at $23.08. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 571 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 206.72% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares in the company, valued at $32,048,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,164,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,650,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,638,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 687,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

