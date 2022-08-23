VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) PT Lowered to $5.00

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 214.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of VNRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,069. The company has a market cap of $91.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.