Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.13.

NYSE VMC opened at $172.17 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

