Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 3%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.65. 45,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 267,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.99 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 60.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

