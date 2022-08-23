Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

