Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $134.01. The stock had a trading volume of 157,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,572. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $367.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

