Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of Waste Management worth $86,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,268.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 169,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $172.99. 12,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,307. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

